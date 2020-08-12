Control limits free next-gen upgrades to its new $40 Ultimate Edition Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Remedy’s Control is getting a new $39.99 Ultimate Edition that bundles every update and bit of downloadable content that has been released since the game originally launched in 2019. It will come out on August 27th on



That’s great and all, but unfortunately, that means people who bought the game when it originally released won’t get the same next-gen treatment. According to publisher 505 Games’ site, the “free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and... Remedy’s Control is getting a new $39.99 Ultimate Edition that bundles every update and bit of downloadable content that has been released since the game originally launched in 2019. It will come out on August 27th on Steam for PC, then on September 10th on the Epic Games Store and both the PS4 and Xbox One digitally. Notably, buying this new console version will serve as a ticket that grants you a free digital upgrade to the PS5 or the Xbox Series X version via Smart Delivery when it becomes available.That’s great and all, but unfortunately, that means people who bought the game when it originally released won’t get the same next-gen treatment. According to publisher 505 Games’ site, the “free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and... 👓 View full article

