Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Control limits free next-gen upgrades to its new $40 Ultimate Edition

The Verge Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Control limits free next-gen upgrades to its new $40 Ultimate EditionRemedy’s Control is getting a new $39.99 Ultimate Edition that bundles every update and bit of downloadable content that has been released since the game originally launched in 2019. It will come out on August 27th on Steam for PC, then on September 10th on the Epic Games Store and both the PS4 and Xbox One digitally. Notably, buying this new console version will serve as a ticket that grants you a free digital upgrade to the PS5 or the Xbox Series X version via Smart Delivery when it becomes available.

That’s great and all, but unfortunately, that means people who bought the game when it originally released won’t get the same next-gen treatment. According to publisher 505 Games’ site, the “free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: 2021 Honda Odyssey Driving Video

2021 Honda Odyssey Driving Video 02:18

 The refreshed for 2021 Honda Odyssey receives numerous updates to styling, along with upgraded technology and safety features to further strengthen its position as America’s retail best-selling minivan for the past 10 years, the top choice of American families looking for the ultimate fun family...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

505 Games 505 Games video game publishing division of Digital Bros


Epic Games Store Epic Games Store Digital video game storefront

Indie darling Alto’s Adventure and its sequel are finally coming to PS4, Xbox One and Switch

 Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, two mobile games we at The Verge love because of their beautiful art style and polished gameplay, are finally coming to..
The Verge
Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7 [Video]

Sony's PS4 hit 'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PCs on August 7

One of PlayStation 4's prized exclusives, the action role-playing game 'Horizon Zero Dawn', would be making its way to PC on August 7. According to The Verge, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' will be sold through both Steam and the Epic Games Store for USD 49.99. The Sony-owned developer behind the hit title, Guerilla Games released a new trailer for the complete edition of 'Horizon Zero Dawn'. The ninety-second trailer lays out a number of features and improvements coming to the PC version, including ultrawide display support, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization settings, improved reflections, and expanded controller options. Additionally, 'Horizon Zero Dawn' is the first PS4 exclusive that will make the move to a second platform. Last month, during Sony's PS5 event, Guerrilla announced a stunning-looking PS5 sequel to 'Horizon Zero Dawn' called 'Horizon Forbidden West'. However, there is no release window, currently, for the anticipated follow-up.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:07Published

Steam (service) Steam (service) Video game digital distribution service

Nvidia offers six months of GeForce Now with Hyper Scape’s battle pass for a discounted $24.95

 Image: Nvidia

Nvidia is celebrating the launch of Ubisoft’s new entry in the battle royale market, the first-person shooter Hyper Scape, with a..
The Verge

PlayStation 5 Sony's ninth-generation home video game console

When I don’t buy the new Xbox, Microsoft will laugh all the way to the bank

 Microsoft has thoroughly convinced me: I don’t need to buy an Xbox Series X. The games don’t look “next-gen” enough. There aren’t enough titles I..
The Verge

Horizon Zero Dawn for PC is a great idea that needs some work

 Horizon Zero Dawn came out on PC a few days ago, which would have seemed like an unlikely thing to say this time last year. This is one of the most acclaimed..
The Verge

Sony is bringing back fan-favorite DualShock 4 controller colors this month

 Image: Sony

Sony is bringing back some of the rarer and more beloved DualShock 4 controller color options starting this month, the company announced..
The Verge

Take-Two retreats from $70 games being the norm for PS5 and Xbox Series X

 Image: Take-Two Interactive

The companies that sell video games are all staying relatively quiet about whether they plan to universally hike game..
The Verge

Xbox Series X Xbox Series X Microsoft's fourth home video game console

The Xbox Series X could launch on November 6th

 Microsoft confirmed this week that the Xbox Series X will launch in November, but the company could be targeting a very specific date: November 6th. While the..
The Verge

Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X in November

 Microsoft is committing to launching its next-generation Xbox Series X console in November. The company had previously only confirmed a vague “holiday 2020”..
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S console confirmed in leaked controller packaging

 Microsoft is rumored to be unveiling its second, cheaper next-gen Xbox console this month, and it looks like it will definitely be called Xbox Series S. The..
The Verge

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Exterior Design [Video]

World premiere of the new Volkswagen Tiguan - Exterior Design

In 2019, the VW Tiguan was the most successful model for both the Volkswagen brand and Volkswagen Group, with more than 910,000 units produced. Over its lifetime, more than six million have been..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:54Published
Widespread Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions Reaches New Jersey [Video]

Widespread Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Onions Reaches New Jersey

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 640 cases have been reported in 43 states. People have fallen ill in Connecticut and New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
2021 Honda Odyssey Rear Seat Reminder with Dog [Video]

2021 Honda Odyssey Rear Seat Reminder with Dog

The refreshed for 2021 Honda Odyssey receives numerous updates to styling, along with upgraded technology and safety features to further strengthen its position as America’s retail best-selling..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Control limits free next-gen upgrades to its new $40 Ultimate Edition

Control limits free next-gen upgrades to its new $40 Ultimate Edition Remedy’s Control is getting a new $39.99 Ultimate Edition that bundles every update and bit of downloadable content that has been released since the game...
The Verge

The unannounced Xbox Series S has been leaked by Microsoft's own controller boxes, and a holiday 2020 release is rumored

The unannounced Xbox Series S has been leaked by Microsoft's own controller boxes, and a holiday 2020 release is rumored   · The Xbox Series S, an unannounced version of Microsoft's new video game console, has been revealed by the packaging for Microsoft's new Xbox...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Verge

Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirm upcoming Series S

 Leaked images and retail documentation for the new Xbox Series X controller have now all but confirmed the existence and upcoming announcement for Xbox Series S....
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

KCBD11

KCBD NewsChannel11 Xbox Series X will be here in time for the holidays. Microsoft’s gaming arm announced the next-generation console w… https://t.co/e5fRNZPCJ0 2 minutes ago

Isrrael95

Josue Israel RT @tomwarren: Xbox Series X may launch on November 6th. A tipster tells me boxes of the new controllers have a do not open date of Novembe… 2 minutes ago

___AbdullahF

Abdullah RT @GamesAndWario: At this point Microsoft should just delay Xbox Series X.Wait for it! Zero first party launch games. This got to be the w… 7 minutes ago

Miki_2313

Michelangelo RT @GamesRadar: A new console cycle ahead? https://t.co/zV0JLQlM1T 42 minutes ago

tqnet10

TQnet Xbox Series X confirmed to launch in November 😃 #Xbox #XboxseriesX #Microsoft #PS5 #Sony #Playstation #Console… https://t.co/GZqjxI4nqH 53 minutes ago

haunsolo02

Fred Haun RT @DotEsports: Microsoft confirmed a November launch window for the Xbox Series X yesterday, so this date matches that window. https://t.… 1 hour ago