Dick's Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Callaway, more

9to5Toys Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes* up to 50% off* top brands including Nike, adidas, ASICS, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Callaway Ottoman 1/4 Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during this sale you can find it for *$32*. This pullover is great for golfing with stretch material or can be worn during casual events as well. It’s nice to layer and comes in four versatile color options. It also looks nice paired with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the whole sale here.

Video Credit: Whistle - Published
News video: 12-Year-Old Quarterback PRODIGY 🔥 | Future Football Superstar

12-Year-Old Quarterback PRODIGY 🔥 | Future Football Superstar 05:43

 12-year-old Jaden Jefferson is one of the BEST young quarterbacks in the world! 💪 NEW NO DAYS OFF MERCH: https://shop.whistlesports.com/collections/no-days-off 📱 Text us at 917-905-9069 for a sneak peak at every No Days Off episode! Want a chance to be featured on No Days Off? Apply here!...

