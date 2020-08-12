Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Callaway, more Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Today only, Dick’s Sporting Goods takes* up to 50% off* top brands including Nike, adidas, ASICS, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. The Callaway Ottoman 1/4 Zip Pullover is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $80, however during this sale you can find it for *$32*. This pullover is great for golfing with stretch material or can be worn during casual events as well. It’s nice to layer and comes in four versatile color options. It also looks nice paired with jeans, shorts, or joggers alike. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the whole sale here.



