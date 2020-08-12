Global  
 

Amazon's Rivet Fulton Media Cabinet plummets by more than 50%, now under $136

9to5Toys Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Amazon is offering its Rivet Fulton Rustic Media Cabinet for *$135.77 shipped*. That’s $143 off the typical rate there and is the first price drop we’ve tracked. This media cabinet features a Scandinavian style that’s “sleek, yet rustic.” Angled patterns throughout look great and are bound to make this piece of furniture stand out. Cable management holes are already in place, making it a cinch to set up all of your tech gear. A cabinet can be found on either side, leaving you with ample storage to tidily stow game controllers and more. Ratings are still rolling in for this specific piece, but Amazon Rivet furniture is well-rated. more…
News video: Acquisitions Transform Mediaocean Into a Global Powerhouse

Acquisitions Transform Mediaocean Into a Global Powerhouse 06:36

 TV audiences are watching programming on a broader variety of screens, making media buying more complex for advertisers that want to reach target audiences as they move across platforms. Mediaocean is adapting to those changes as linear TV converges with streaming platforms and social media. With the...

