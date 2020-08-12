Lyft's president threatened to shut down its California operations over a court ruling requiring it to reclassify drivers as employees (LYFT, UBER)
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () · Lyft president John Zimmer said that the company may pause all operations in California if forced to comply with a recent court ruling ordering it to reclassify drivers as employees.
· Zimmer told investors during its earnings call Wednesday that California accounts for about 16% of its total rides.
· Regulators said the...
Uber may have to temporarily shut down in California if the driving service is forced to classify drivers as employees. As of right now drivers are seen as independent contractors and Uber says they will appeal the decision within the next few days.