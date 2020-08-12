Global  
 

Lyft's president threatened to shut down its California operations over a court ruling requiring it to reclassify drivers as employees (LYFT, UBER)

Wednesday, 12 August 2020
Lyft's president threatened to shut down its California operations over a court ruling requiring it to reclassify drivers as employees (LYFT, UBER)· Lyft president John Zimmer said that the company may pause all operations in California if forced to comply with a recent court ruling ordering it to reclassify drivers as employees.
· Zimmer told investors during its earnings call Wednesday that California accounts for about 16% of its total rides.
· Regulators said the...
News video: Uber facing temporary shut down if forced to classify drivers

Uber facing temporary shut down if forced to classify drivers 02:20

 Uber may have to temporarily shut down in California if the driving service is forced to classify drivers as employees. As of right now drivers are seen as independent contractors and Uber says they will appeal the decision within the next few days.

Lyft and Uber received a reprieve in from an appeals court Thursday, hours before the ride-hailing giants looked to shut down California operations.

An appeals court has allowed ride-sharing services Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California.

Lyft to Suspend California Operations

 The rideshare company is responding to a court ruling that would require it to reclassify drivers as employees.
Uber and Lyft may not shut down in California after all, thanks to an emergency stay in their court battle over driver status (UBER, LYFT)

Uber and Lyft may not shut down in California after all, thanks to an emergency stay in their court battle over driver status (UBER, LYFT) · Uber and Lyft may not shut down in California after all.  · The companies on Thursday received an emergency stay in their appeal of a ruling that said...
Uber and Lyft just lost their bid to delay a court order in California that says their drivers must be classified as employees (UBER, LYFT)

Uber and Lyft just lost their bid to delay a court order in California that says their drivers must be classified as employees (UBER, LYFT) · Uber and Lyft on Wednesday threatened to shut down their apps in California over a long-running labor dispute.  · The companies requested a 10 day delay...
