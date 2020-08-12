Lyft's president threatened to shut down its California operations over a court ruling requiring it to reclassify drivers as employees (LYFT, UBER) Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

· Lyft president John Zimmer said that the company may pause all operations in California if forced to comply with a recent court ruling ordering it to reclassify drivers as employees.

· Zimmer told investors during its earnings call Wednesday that California accounts for about 16% of its total rides.

