Reliance Jio Could Buy TikTok’s India Business Amidst Multiple Bans
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () TikTok was banned in India back in June, after which US President Trump also signed an executive order that aims to ban the video-sharing platform in the country. Meanwhile, other countries like Japan are also planning to do the same. The bans and the growing anti-China sentiment have begun to wreak havoc on the Chinese parent of the app, […]
