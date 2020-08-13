Intel's 'Client 2.0' computer of the future is a device customized to your needs Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

If Intel's view of the future is right, you may one day be shopping for a compute device that's custom-tailored for you, rather than a device that's one-size-fits-all.



The company detailed its long view of the future of computing devices called "Client 2.0" where the monolithic core and multi-die approaches are shed for a far more granular and personalized approach to personal computing.



Intel



People have expectations of rich computing at every turn, and that can't be addressed with the old models of monolithic designs, Intel said.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

