Epic Games offers ‘Fortnite’ discounts if you bypass Android and iOS app stores

engadget Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Beginning today, Epic Games is discounting Fortnite V-bucks and other cash purchases if players buy them through PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac. The discounts are available on mobile if players use the new “Epic direct payment” option...
Fortnite is offering direct payments w/ discounts to get around app store fees on Android, iOS

 Epic Games has been very vocal about its distaste for 30% fees charged by Google and Apple, despite giving in and distributing its hit game Fortnite through the...
9to5Mac


