R.B.I. Baseball 20 falls to its lowest price ever on iOS at $3 (Reg. $7)

Today we are tracking a fantastic deal on one of the best mobile baseball games, R.B.I. Baseball 20. Regularly listed at $7 on the App Store, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for just *$2.99*. This is only the second price drop we have tracked on the latest edition of the ongoing R.B.I. Baseball series and the lowest price we have ever seen on the App Store. The arcade-style baseball action includes all new controls for choosing pitch types, hitting mechanics, base running, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and be sure to head below for more details. more…
