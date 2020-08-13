R.B.I. Baseball 20 falls to its lowest price ever on iOS at $3 (Reg. $7)
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Today we are tracking a fantastic deal on one of the best mobile baseball games, R.B.I. Baseball 20. Regularly listed at $7 on the App Store, you can now download this one to all of your iOS devices for just *$2.99*. This is only the second price drop we have tracked on the latest edition of the ongoing R.B.I. Baseball series and the lowest price we have ever seen on the App Store. The arcade-style baseball action includes all new controls for choosing pitch types, hitting mechanics, base running, and more. Rated 4+ stars from thousands and be sure to head below for more details. more…
Practices are cancelled but these young baseball prodigies are still putting in WORK, including past No Days Off talent Joey Baseball, the Messina Brothers & Claire Eccles! Joey Baseball: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Js6in_sZE7o Messina Bros: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezXWkLKBhrk Claire...
Island of Baseball Documentary movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Island of Baseball tells the story of the golden age of Cuban baseball prior to the Cuban revolution, and the story of a century of Cuban..