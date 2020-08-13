Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software developers— and stave off Microsoft Teams (WORK, TEAM)

Business Insider Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software developers— and stave off Microsoft Teams (WORK, TEAM)· Slack and Atlassian are deepening their partnership, as both companies want to double down on its developer user base and Slack faces increasing competition from Microsoft Teams. 
· The extended partnership will work to make Slack and Atlassian products, like Jira, Confluence, and Trello, work together more seamlessly, as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden [Video]

Console Games Are Ripe for TV-Like Ads: Simulmedia’s Dave Madden

LOS ANGELES - TV-like advertising is starting to find a place in video games that people play on consoles like Sony PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox as the entertainment software industry undergoes a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:39Published
Slack Files EU Complaint Against Microsoft, Citing Bad Business Practices [Video]

Slack Files EU Complaint Against Microsoft, Citing Bad Business Practices

Slack has filed a complaint with the European Commission against Microsoft after alleging that the tech giant participates in misleading business practices tied to its pricing of Microsoft Teams.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published
Inside Slack's Beef with Microsoft Teams [Video]

Inside Slack's Beef with Microsoft Teams

Slack alleges that Microsoft used anticompetitive practices and unfairly forced its Microsoft Teams collaborative software on millions of users.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:50Published

Tweets about this

herrkusuma

Climate Comms Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software d… https://t.co/cSUCFItV2S 3 minutes ago

BrandonCWhite

BrandonCWhite Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software d… https://t.co/oWCoYTr4Og 8 minutes ago

TuJadili

IreneNM #TuJadili RT @businessinsider: Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software deve… 10 minutes ago

gadgetmanjay

Gadget Man Jay Ltd Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software d… https://t.co/HN88IfTjKh 26 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Slack explains how deepening its partnership with Australian software giant Atlassian will help it serve software d… https://t.co/Itwjs1tDAb 32 minutes ago