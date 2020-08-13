Global  
 

The maker of 'Fortnite' is now letting players bypass Apple's and Google's app stores, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the tech giants and app developers (AAPL, GOOGL)

Business Insider Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The maker of 'Fortnite' is now letting players bypass Apple's and Google's app stores, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the tech giants and app developers (AAPL, GOOGL)· Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite," is offering a new way to make in-app purchases that bypasses the controversial 30% fee charged by Apple's and Google's app stores. 
· The company announced Thursday that players will get a permanent 20% discount on V-Bucks, the in-game currency in "Fortnite," if they pay directly...
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple

Why Fortnite Is Suing Google & Apple 01:04

 The company behind the hugely popular game Fortnite is suing Google and Apple after being removed from their app stores.

