The maker of 'Fortnite' is now letting players bypass Apple's and Google's app stores, the latest escalation in an ongoing battle between the tech giants and app developers (AAPL, GOOGL)
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () · Epic Games, the company behind "Fortnite," is offering a new way to make in-app purchases that bypasses the controversial 30% fee charged by Apple's and Google's app stores.
· The company announced Thursday that players will get a permanent 20% discount on V-Bucks, the in-game currency in "Fortnite," if they pay directly...
The maker of the popular online game Fortnite is suing tech giants Apple and Google after they removed the game from their app stores. CNET senior producer Dan... CBS News Also reported by •Energy Daily
