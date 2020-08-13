Epic is giving away A Total War Saga: Troy for free, but just for 24 hours today Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

It’s August 13, the day that Epic gives away a free copy of A Total War Saga: Troy. But you’ll need to act fast, because this free game is available for only 24 hours. After that, you’ll have to pay $50 if you want to buy it.



Here’s the link to A Total War Saga: Troy. If you’re new to the game, the premise is simple. You take control of a faction vying for domination on a world stage at a particular time period—one of the warlords vying for control of feudal Japan, say, or a city-state during the time of the Roman Empire. It’s up to you to try and conquer as much of the world as you can, through diplomacy, assassination—and, of course, conquest.



