Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Epic is giving away A Total War Saga: Troy for free, but just for 24 hours today

PC World Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
It’s August 13, the day that Epic gives away a free copy of A Total War Saga: Troy. But you’ll need to act fast, because this free game is available for only 24 hours. After that, you’ll have to pay $50 if you want to buy it.

Here’s the link to A Total War Saga: Troy. If you’re new to the game, the premise is simple. You take control of a faction vying for domination on a world stage at a particular time period—one of the warlords vying for control of feudal Japan, say, or a city-state during the time of the Roman Empire. It’s up to you to try and conquer as much of the world as you can, through diplomacy, assassination—and, of course, conquest.

To read this article in full, please click here
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload [Video]

COVID-19 Update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh continue to lead caseload

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh continue to lead the coronavirus caseload of the country. Maharashtra on August 06, reported 11,514 new COVID-19 cases, which took the total number of cases in the state..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
COVID-19: India reports 56,282 new cases in last 24 hrs [Video]

COVID-19: India reports 56,282 new cases in last 24 hrs

India reported single-day spike of 56,282 cases of coronavirus in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 19,64,537 including 5,95,501 active cases, 13,28,337..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
COVID-19 update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh report 10,000+ new cases [Video]

COVID-19 update: Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh report 10,000+ new cases

Maharashtra on August 05 recorded 10,309 new COVID-19 cases and 334 deaths, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 4,68,265. Today, Delhi reported 1076 new COVID-19 positive cases and 11..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published

Tweets about this