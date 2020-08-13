Global  
 

Microsoft releases Surface Duo press event video with 30 minutes of demos

The Verge Thursday, 13 August 2020
Microsoft releases Surface Duo press event video with 30 minutes of demos

Microsoft has published a full 35-minute Surface Duo press briefing video that it held with journalists earlier this week. Microsoft typically holds in-person events for its Surface products, and this year’s press briefing was essentially a virtual version of a Surface event.

Panos Panay, Microsoft’s Windows and Devices chief, discusses everything from how the company built the Surface Duo to the tech inside and lots more. It’s probably the best demonstration of Microsoft’s Android phone yet. Microsoft even teases some unannounced colorful Surface Duo bumper cases at one point in the demo.

New Surface Duo bumper colors.

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android phone, earlier this week. Priced from...
