You can type ‘how to vote’ into Google now for instant state-by-state voting instructions
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Image: Google
Election Day in the US — November 3rd — is almost here. Now, if you type “how to vote” or “how to register to vote” into Google’s search box, it will automatically detect which state you live in and give you voting dates, ways to register to vote online, and more.
If you go to Google’s search engine or the Chrome web browser to search for specific voting information, you’ll now get some very specific results:
Google search provides detailed answers to questions you may have about registering or voting in your state.
If you search “how to vote,” the first thing that appears on the webpage — below all of the ads, anyhow — is no longer the top search result for that phrase. Instead, you’ll see specific information on...
