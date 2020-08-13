You can type ‘how to vote’ into Google now for instant state-by-state voting instructions Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Election Day in the US — November 3rd — is almost here. Now, if you type “how to vote” or “how to register to vote” into Google’s search box, it will automatically detect which state you live in and give you voting dates, ways to register to vote online, and more.



If you go to Google’s search engine or the



Google search provides detailed answers to questions you may have about registering or voting in your state.



