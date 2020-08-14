Global  
 

Save 25% on Blink’s outdoor XT2 smart security cameras starting at $65

9to5Toys Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Blink XT2 Smart Security Systems headlined by the 2-camera starter kit for *$134.99 shipped*. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Blink’s XT2 features 2-years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration, and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design to ensure you can keep an eye on package deliveries and other outdoor happenings. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 38,000 customers. Head below for more Blink discounts starting at *$65*.

