HP’s 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook on sale from $340 (Refurb, up to 32% off)

Woot is currently offering the HP 15-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2.2GHz/8GB/128GB for *$409.99 Prime shipped* in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Originally retailing for $599, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats our previous mention by $40, and marks the third-best we’ve seen to date. HP’s 15-inch Chromebook delivers a touchscreen design paired with a premium all-metal housing. It’s powered by a 2.2GHz processor and can easily keep up with multitasking thanks to the 8GB of built-in RAM. Alongside 128GB of on-board storage, you’ll also benefit from a microSD card slot for expansion down the road. Plus, there’s two USB-C slots as well as a USB-A port built-in, as well. Includes a 90-day HP warranty and carries a 4.4/5 star rating from over 175 customers. Head below for more.



