Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside the creation of TikTok star Addison Rae's new brand Item Beauty, from the first pitch to product development

Business Insider Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Inside the creation of TikTok star Addison Rae's new brand Item Beauty, from the first pitch to product development· Addison Rae Easterling, the TikTok star with over 55 million followers, launched Item Beauty, her first brand, on August 11.
· Easterling recently came in No. 1 on Forbes' highest-earning TikTok stars list and was estimated to have made $5 million in yearly income.
· Easterling launched Item Beauty in partnership with...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk and Compass 4xe Interior Design

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk and Compass 4xe Interior Design 01:26

 From July 21, 2020, Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep.Electrification is a fundamental step in the development of Jeep towards less and less polluting technologies, without restricting the brand values such...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former McDonald's employee reveals alleged secrets she learned on the job [Video]

Former McDonald's employee reveals alleged secrets she learned on the job

TikTok user jodessy, whose nameis Dessy Joseph, has been sharing“secrets” she said she uncoveredwhile working at McDonald’s.In her first video, Joseph made anumber of shocking allegations.She..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
125 years of ŠKODA AUTO - Josef Machač [Video]

125 years of ŠKODA AUTO - Josef Machač

Anniversary year for ŠKODA AUTO: The car manufacturer celebrates 125 years since its founding and 115 years since the company launched automobile production. Several of the brand’s historically..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 06:09Published
The new Jeep Renegade 4xe S and Compass 4xe S Driving Video [Video]

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe S and Compass 4xe S Driving Video

Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep. Electrification is a fundamental step in the development of Jeep..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:14Published

Tweets about this