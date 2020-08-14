Zinus’ Vivek 12-inch Queen Platform Bed falls by $52, now $198.50 Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Zinus Vivek 12-inch Deluxe Wood Platform Bed for *$198.41 shipped*. That’s $52 off the typical rate there and is within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. This wooden bed frame sits high enough that no box spring is required. Not only does it have a base that’s ready to uphold your mattress, there’s also a 37-inch high wood-paneled headboard. Wood slats throughout the base more evenly distribute weight throughout, paving the way for “increased mattress life.” This Zinus offering is backed by a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.7/5 stars. more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

