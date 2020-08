How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

**



· *You can take a screenshot in Minecraft on a wide variety of platforms.*

· *If you're playing Minecraft on a Mac, PC, or Chromebook, you can use your computer's built-in screenshot tools.*

· *If you're playing Minecraft on a gaming console, you'll press the Share or Screenshot button on your controller.*

· *Taking... **· *You can take a screenshot in Minecraft on a wide variety of platforms.*· *If you're playing Minecraft on a Mac, PC, or Chromebook, you can use your computer's built-in screenshot tools.*· *If you're playing Minecraft on a gaming console, you'll press the Share or Screenshot button on your controller.*· *Taking 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this brvhXD - live tweeting MCC @sunnyskep i saw somewhere on insta i think that some people build on minecraft and then like take a screenshot and go off of that 7 hours ago Jazz Drummer How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform https://t.co/qwc1iKA53R 16 hours ago Meesh Games How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform https://t.co/FPj0zs07N5 https://t.co/HV2Oe12Wlf 21 hours ago NintendoJerk How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform https://t.co/JRCQ5v2lwC https://t.co/qKTyt8u1cb 22 hours ago putri jenogn How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform https://t.co/QkZc9v5sbz 1 day ago wilkenson How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform 1 day ago Crash Signal How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform #website #news https://t.co/Ik55xP5dqS https://t.co/Q5zDY8bsCC 1 day ago Jim Carr How to take a screenshot in Minecraft on any platform https://t.co/GJcjMeNuMK https://t.co/D3P92nX2OM 1 day ago