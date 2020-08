'Marvel's Avengers' is free to try on PlayStation 4 this weekend — here's how to join the beta on PS4, Xbox, and PC Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )





· Players can try "Marvel's Avengers" weeks before it releases on September 4 with the ongoing beta program.

· From August 14 to August 16 PlayStation 4 owners can try the game for free, while PC and Xbox One players can join the closed beta by preordering or applying for beta access.

