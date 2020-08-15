|
Jack Dorsey said Twitter already wanted to 'decentralize' its offices before the coronavirus hit because 'no one wants to move to San Francisco anymore' (TW)
· Jack Dorsey said that Twitter was already working on "decentralizing" its workforce before the coronavirus outbreak hit.
· Dorsey said the company has been working on the issue for "a year, if not two years" during an appearance on "The Boardroom: Out of Office" podcast this week.
· "No one wants to move to San...
