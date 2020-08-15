Tech went to war with itself this week and 'Fortnite' is just the match lighting a bigger conflict involving Apple, Google and Big Tech.
Saturday, 15 August 2020 () · This week, we saw a tech fight for the ages, as Epic baited Apple and Google to remove its 'Fortnite' app from their stores.
· They did, and Epic responded with lawsuits and a parody video that attacked Apple's stringent App Store policies.
· With Facebook also entering the fight, Apple appears to be running out of...
Apple and Google removed popular video game "Fortnite" from their app stores on Thursday for allegedly violating the companies' in-app payment guidelines, prompting developer Epic Games to file federal lawsuits challenging the two companies' rules. Gloria Tso reports.