Tech went to war with itself this week and 'Fortnite' is just the match lighting a bigger conflict involving Apple, Google and Big Tech. Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· This week, we saw a tech fight for the ages, as Epic baited Apple and Google to remove its 'Fortnite' app from their stores.

· They did, and Epic responded with lawsuits and a parody video that attacked Apple's stringent App Store policies.

· With Facebook also entering the fight, Apple appears to be running out of... · This week, we saw a tech fight for the ages, as Epic baited Apple and Google to remove its 'Fortnite' app from their stores.· They did, and Epic responded with lawsuits and a parody video that attacked Apple's stringent App Store policies.· With Facebook also entering the fight, Apple appears to be running out of 👓 View full article

