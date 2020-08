Xubuntu Based CAELinux 2020 Released for Dedicated Simulation Works Sunday, 16 August 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Xubuntu Based CAELinux 2020 Released with Major Updates. The Xubuntu 18.04 LTS based CAELinux 2020 is released with major improvements with more customizations and pre-loaded tools, utilities. CAELinux is a distribution aimed to help in simulating various engineering areas by pre-loading free and open-source simulation tools. CAELinux 2020 comes with tools for stress analysis, thermal [...] 👓 View full article

