Google appeals directly to Australian users over proposed ‘News Media Bargaining Code’
Monday, 17 August 2020 () Over the past several months, the Australian government has been preparing legislation to force Google (and Facebook) to pay local publishers for content that appears in Search and News. The tech companies have come out against this proposal, and Google today is directly appealing to its Australian users in an open letter.
