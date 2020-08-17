Global  
 

Google appeals directly to Australian users over proposed ‘News Media Bargaining Code’

9to5Google Monday, 17 August 2020
Over the past several months, the Australian government has been preparing legislation to force Google (and Facebook) to pay local publishers for content that appears in Search and News. The tech companies have come out against this proposal, and Google today is directly appealing to its Australian users in an open letter.

