Microsoft Flight Simulator is even better with this Airbus flight stick Monday, 17 August 2020

Unless you are a hardcore fan of flight simulators, you probably don’t have a flight stick at your desk. There was a time when flight sticks, or more generic “joysticks,” were an essential PC gaming accessory, but Windows’ support for Xbox-style gamepads grew as the demand for games that simulate aerial and space combats decreased. Now, they’re somewhat of a niche product.



