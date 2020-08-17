|
Microsoft Flight Simulator is even better with this Airbus flight stick
Monday, 17 August 2020
Unless you are a hardcore fan of flight simulators, you probably don’t have a flight stick at your desk. There was a time when flight sticks, or more generic “joysticks,” were an essential PC gaming accessory, but Windows’ support for Xbox-style gamepads grew as the demand for games that simulate aerial and space combats decreased. Now, they’re somewhat of a niche product.
That may well change this year. Tomorrow sees the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator, a gorgeous and ambitious project that marks an incredible upgrade for the series — and it’ll be available to anyone on Xbox Game Pass. Later this fall, meanwhile, Star Wars: Squadrons promises to re-create the tense space battles of the X-Wing and TIE Fighter games from the ‘90s. I...
