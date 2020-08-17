Global  
 

Microsoft Flight Simulator is even better with this Airbus flight stick

The Verge Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Microsoft Flight Simulator is even better with this Airbus flight stickUnless you are a hardcore fan of flight simulators, you probably don’t have a flight stick at your desk. There was a time when flight sticks, or more generic “joysticks,” were an essential PC gaming accessory, but Windows’ support for Xbox-style gamepads grew as the demand for games that simulate aerial and space combats decreased. Now, they’re somewhat of a niche product.

That may well change this year. Tomorrow sees the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator, a gorgeous and ambitious project that marks an incredible upgrade for the series — and it’ll be available to anyone on Xbox Game Pass. Later this fall, meanwhile, Star Wars: Squadrons promises to re-create the tense space battles of the X-Wing and TIE Fighter games from the ‘90s. I...
