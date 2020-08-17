|
Microsoft will bid farewell to Internet Explorer and legacy Edge in 2021
Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer 11 across its Microsoft 365 apps and services next year. In exactly a year, on August 17th, 2021, Internet Explorer 11 will no longer be supported for Microsoft’s online services like Office 365, OneDrive, Outlook, and more. Microsoft is also ending support for Internet Explorer 11 with the Microsoft Teams web app later this year, with support ending on November 30th.
While it’s still going to take some time to pry enterprise users of Internet Explorer 11 away, Microsoft is hoping that the new Internet Explorer legacy mode in the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser will help. It will continue to let businesses access old sites that were specifically built for Internet Explorer, until...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Microsoft American technology company
How to get Microsoft’s xCloud and stream Xbox games on your phone right nowMicrosoft’s xCloud game streaming abilities will be officially integrated into the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription starting on September 15th, with..
The Verge
Microsoft Flight Simulator has some amazing bugs, glitches, and mountain-high obelisksMicrosoft Flight Simulator produces some stunning realism most of the time, but there’s the odd occasion where things go hilariously wrong. PC players inside..
The Verge
Nearly 50% of Gamers Play on a PC
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
With titles like Battletoads and Grounded, Xbox Game Pass is inching closer to becoming like NetflixBattletoads.
You probably know the feeling: you set out to find something new on Netflix, but end up spending more time browsing than actually..
The Verge
Slade Gorton, Who Was Voted Out of Senate and Then Back In, Dies at 92A “passionate moderate” Republican from Washington State, he served three nonconsecutive terms as a friend to its industries, from logging to Microsoft.
NYTimes.com
Microsoft Edge Web browser by Microsoft first released in 2015
Microsoft’s ‘can’t uninstall Microsoft Edge’ support page is hilariously tellingPhoto by Tom Warren / The Verge
Look, I’m sure that the new Microsoft Edge is a fantastic web browser. I’m looking forward to trying it..
The Verge
Internet Explorer 11 2013 version of Internet Explorer
Chromium (web browser) Free and open-source cross-platform web browser
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this