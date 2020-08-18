Karthik Konaar I’m on the waitlist for OneCard - India’s Best Metal Credit Card. To join #teammetal & win, use my invite code KART… https://t.co/rsl8REcaFz 6 hours ago

SACHIN RAUT I’m on the waitlist for OneCard - India’s Best Metal Credit Card. To join #teammetal & win, use my invite code SACH… https://t.co/SPbelE04Q9 20 hours ago

Sandeep Mittakola I’m on the waitlist for OneCard - India’s Best Metal Credit Card. To join #teammetal & win, use my invite code SAND… https://t.co/f60HeCiYIJ 22 hours ago

Kamal Savla I’m on the waitlist for OneCard - India’s Best Metal Credit Card. To join #teammetal & win, use my invite code KAMA… https://t.co/2cYkeIMMrI 1 day ago

Political HEDGE India’s OneCard credit card-maker FPL Technologies lands $10 million https://t.co/9f6TrILXId First Published on… https://t.co/n1FUlecUNJ 1 day ago

Kaushik Bohra I’m on the waitlist for OneCard - India’s Best Metal Credit Card. To join #teammetal & win, use my invite code KAUS… https://t.co/I7OPsK7anQ 1 day ago

Omkar Walimbe I’m on the waitlist for OneCard - India’s Best Metal Credit Card. To join #teammetal & win, use my invite code OMKA… https://t.co/NOVKpfJw5h 1 day ago