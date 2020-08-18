|
India’s OneCard credit card-maker FPL Technologies lands $10 million
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
A 20-month-old startup in India founded by a group of banking veterans that has built a mobile-first credit card and is improving the experience users have with credit cards has secured $10 million in a new financing round. Pune-based FPL Technologies’ $10 million Series A financing round was funded by Matrix Partners India, Sequoia Capital […]
