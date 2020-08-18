Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Music launches new radio stations for hits and country

The Verge Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Apple Music launches new radio stations for hits and countryApple is beefing up its linear Apple Music radio stations today with the launch of two new stations and a rebranding of the popular Beats 1 station. Apple Music Country and Apple Music Hits will be available today, and Beats 1 is now known as Apple Music 1. Apple is positioning the move as further asserting itself as the main tastemaker and music curator, seemingly in direct competition with radio companies and other streaming services, like Pandora and Spotify, for that title.

As expected, Apple Music Country will focus on country music. It’ll have multiple on-air hosts as well as exclusive shows from artists like Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Jimmie Allen. Apple Music Hits will, of course, focus on mainstream top music. On-air...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal [Video]

Epic Games asks judge to block Fortnite's removal

Epic Games said on Monday it was seeking to block Apple's removal of Fortnite from its app store and has asked a judge to prevent any retaliatory action against its other games in the store. Libby Hogan reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published

Apple tells Epic ‘we won’t make an exception’ for Fortnite

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple has responded to Epic Games’ latest salvo in the ongoing dispute between the two companies. Epic had..
The Verge

Apple Retaliates Against Epic Games Lawsuit | Game Rant

 Apple is retaliating against Epic Games' lawsuit by removing Epic's developer account and revoking its access to Mac and iOS development tools, Epic claims. It's..
WorldNews

Apple will now give customers an entire year to buy extended warranty for products

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Apple is yet again making changes to the window of time customers have to buy its AppleCare+ extended..
The Verge

Apple Music Apple Music Music streaming service

Apple reportedly launching subscription bundles with new iPhones this October

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple is planning to unveil a range of subscription bundles alongside its new iPhones this October according..
The Verge
Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music [Video]

Lady Gaga to host radio show for Apple Music

Lady Gaga is set to front her own weekly radio show for Apple Music, and she announced on Wednesday via Instagram that she's set to unveil Gaga Radio on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Ricky Martin 'Cried' When He Came Out, 'Super Happy' Since [Video]

Ricky Martin 'Cried' When He Came Out, 'Super Happy' Since

Content loading... To fans, Ricky Martin appeared to be the “king of the world” when his 1999 song, “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” became a smash. But the singer looks back on his early solo success as a time of personal turmoil, stemming from his struggle to embrace his authentic self. In a new interview with Apple Music’s “Proud Radio,” Martin spoke at length about the “heavy sadness” he experienced prior to coming out as gay a decade ago.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Pandora Radio Pandora Radio Music streaming and recommendation website


Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood American country music singer

Carrie Underwood's love life is 'amazing' [Video]

Carrie Underwood's love life is 'amazing'

Carrie Underwood is in "an amazing place" in her relationship with her husband Mike Fisher, as they celebrate 10 years of marriage.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:45Published
Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood share gushing exchange after identity mix-up [Video]

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood share gushing exchange after identity mix-up

Reese Witherspoon and Carrie Underwood shared a gushing exchange on social media after a funny case of mistaken identity on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Jimmie Allen American country music singer and songwriter


Luke Bryan Luke Bryan American musician


Related videos from verified sources

R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey [Video]

R.I.P. Pandit Jasraj: People flock to pay respects to the singer in New Jersey

Doyen of Indian classical music Pandit Jasraj is no more. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 90 after a cardiac arrest in New Jersey. Pandit Jasraj, a legend of the Mewati Gharana, was in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores [Video]

Epic Games is suing Apple and Google for pulling Fortnite from their stores

Fortnite developer Epic Games is suing Apple and Google after both companies pulled Fortnite from their stores.The game was pulled from the Apple App store and Google Play just hours after the Fortnite..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
Apple’s Mac Mini Hits Lowest Price On Amazon [Video]

Apple’s Mac Mini Hits Lowest Price On Amazon

Apple’s Mac Mini Hits Lowest Price On Amazon

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple services could be offered in 'Apple One' bundle this October

 Apple could be preparing to launch a new subscription offering that bundles together all of its services into one plan, with the alleged "Apple One" plan...
AppleInsider

Apple Music launches new radio stations for hits and country

Apple Music launches new radio stations for hits and country Apple is beefing up its linear Apple Music radio stations today with the launch of two new stations and a rebranding of the popular Beats 1 station. Apple Music...
The Verge

Google Maps Debuts New Apple Watch App and CarPlay Features

 Google today announced the launch of several features for Google Maps on Apple products, including new CarPlay functionality and a new Google Maps app that works...
MacRumours.com


Tweets about this

transhumanismAU

Transhumanism Australia 🧢➕🤖 RT @alysesue: Apple reportedly launching subscription bundles with new iPhones this October https://t.co/QlbYvxCZV6 1 day ago

jplatt04

John Platt Apple reportedly launching subscription bundles with new iPhones this October - The Verge ~ Apple got into the bund… https://t.co/RGfobsQXh8 2 days ago

gift_wellness

Gift Wellness #fitness Apple Is Reportedly Launching a Fitness Service Subscription. Will You Sign Up? - https://t.co/mYhRueQxJg… https://t.co/bWe8QqlLgY 3 days ago

MusicLinkUp

MusicLinkUp Apple Reportedly Launching Subscription Bundles With Apple Music, Apple TV+ https://t.co/J3vvxpLDrc #MusicNetworking #MusicLinkUp 3 days ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind Apple Is Reportedly Launching Subscription Bundles With New iPhones This Fall https://t.co/JoXtVLqUie 4 days ago

syedz88

Syed Z. Apple reportedly launching subscription bundles with new iPhones this October https://t.co/RHoeM0L0QC 4 days ago

gezgintrk

Engin Dikmen #MaskesizÇıkma #Apple reportedly #launching subscription bundles with new #iPhones this October https://t.co/KggZpBDkyl 4 days ago

southspoon70

Scott Norfolk Apple reportedly launching subscription bundles with new iPhones this October https://t.co/SU3OfZFC0u via @Verge 4 days ago