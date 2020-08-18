Global  
 

Panasonic’s new home cubicle is a disheartening glimpse at our work-from-home future

The Verge Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Panasonic's new home cubicle is a disheartening glimpse at our work-from-home future

The modern office cubicle is almost synonymous with the drudgery of a soul-crushing office job. But if for some reason you’ve found yourself missing the not-quite-solid not-quite-walls of your regular office, Panasonic is working to bring the magic of cubicles to your work-from-home life with its new 88,000 yen (around $835) Komoru home cubicle.

The Komoru is actually a bit more handsome-looking than a traditional office cubicle, and it’s made of wooden pegboards (to easily hang things) with a matching, integrated desk. It’s designed to blend in with your existing living room or apartment setup.

Image: Panasonic

The idea is that the Komoru will give you about one square meter (around 10 square feet) of portioned-off...
