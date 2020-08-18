Panasonic’s new home cubicle is a disheartening glimpse at our work-from-home future Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Image: Panasonic



The modern office cubicle is almost synonymous with the drudgery of a soul-crushing office job. But if for some reason you’ve found yourself missing the not-quite-solid not-quite-walls of your regular office, Panasonic is working to bring the magic of cubicles to your work-from-home life with its new 88,000 yen (around $835) Komoru home cubicle.



The Komoru is actually a bit more handsome-looking than a traditional office cubicle, and it’s made of wooden pegboards (to easily hang things) with a matching, integrated desk. It’s designed to blend in with your existing living room or apartment setup.



Image: Panasonic



The idea is that the Komoru will give you about one square meter (around 10 square feet) of portioned-off... Image: PanasonicThe modern office cubicle is almost synonymous with the drudgery of a soul-crushing office job. But if for some reason you’ve found yourself missing the not-quite-solid not-quite-walls of your regular office, Panasonic is working to bring the magic of cubicles to your work-from-home life with its new 88,000 yen (around $835) Komoru home cubicle.The Komoru is actually a bit more handsome-looking than a traditional office cubicle, and it’s made of wooden pegboards (to easily hang things) with a matching, integrated desk. It’s designed to blend in with your existing living room or apartment setup.Image: PanasonicThe idea is that the Komoru will give you about one square meter (around 10 square feet) of portioned-off... 👓 View full article

