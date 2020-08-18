Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GAP takes extra 40% off clearance items with deals from $15: Jeans, t-shirts, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
GAP is currently offering an* extra 40% off* all clearance items with promo code *ALLYOU* at checkout. Update your wardrobe with deals on jeans, t-shirts, shorts, dresses, and more. Customers, receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Our top pick for men is the Slub Henley T-Shirt that’s marked down to just *$17*. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $35. This style looks nice with jeans, joggers, shorts, or khakis alike. If you’re looking for a shirt you can wear year-round this top is perfect because it can easily be layered under pullovers or sweaters. It comes in several color options too and is rated 4.6/5 stars from GAP customers. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from GAP.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Americans reveal what they consider the most iconic items in fashion history [Video]

Americans reveal what they consider the most iconic items in fashion history

Americans have voted Levi's 501 jeans as the most iconic fashion items of all time.The denim perennial has been in production since 1873, and has been a favorite of Hollywood stars as well as manual..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs [Video]

Taxidermist creates 'high-five machine' made out of rat legs

Britain's wackiest taxidermist has created a solution for loved ones who want to embrace while social distancing - a 'high-five machine' made out of RATS LEGS.Eccentric Jack Devaney has spent more than..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Chefs Share Grocery Shopping Tips [Video]

Chefs Share Grocery Shopping Tips

Business Insider talked to three chefs about some of the biggest mistakes people make while shopping at the grocery store. Shoppers should make a list or they can end up spending more money and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale takes extra 70% off hundreds of styles from $7

 The J.Crew End of Summer Sale offers an* extra 70% off* clearance items with promo code *EPIC* at checkout. J.Crew Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this