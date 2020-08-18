|
UNC is sending some students back home without testing them for COVID-19
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Freshman at UNC walk through campus. | Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images
Just a week after bringing undergraduates back to campus, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is sending them home again. After a spike in COVID-19 cases, leadership announced that undergraduate classes will move online for the rest of the semester. They’re spinning up plans to reduce the density in on-campus housing.
There may be other colleges and universities that go through the same dance: open, see case numbers jump, and shut back down. While some schools have reversed decisions to hold classes in person, others are moving ahead with plans to start their fall semesters, including other universities that bring students from all over the country into one place. These schools and students are probably watching how UNC is...
