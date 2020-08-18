Global  
 

'Untitled Goose Game' will get a two-goose mode in September

engadget Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Untitled Goose Game? More like Untitled Geese Game. House House’s adorably annoying bird simulator is getting a free two-player update on September 23rd across all platforms. Untitled Goose Game is also heading to Steam and Itch that same day, with t...
