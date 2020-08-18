Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu

betanews Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Microsoft rolled out an updated Windows 10 Start menu to Windows Insiders a month ago, and that menu is now available to all -- if you follow these instructions. The tweaked design removes the solid color backplates behind the logos and adds a translucent background to tiles. However, it could be that bigger changes are afoot. In a video showcasing Microsoft’s new icon system the search giant also reveals a stunning new-look Start menu. SEE ALSO: Why you need to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro and how to do it on the cheap! Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2020… [Continue Reading]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

MTA: Broken Subway Windows Costing Big Money To Fix [Video]

MTA: Broken Subway Windows Costing Big Money To Fix

More windows on subway cars are shattered, and it's costing the MTA big money.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:02Published
Three families left homeless after huge blaze tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off broken glass (RA [Video]

Three families left homeless after huge blaze tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off broken glass (RA

Three families have been left homeless after a freak fire tore through their properties - caused by sunlight reflecting off a shard of broken GLASS.The intense reflection from the glass beamed onto a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published
Lifetime Windows & Siding // Get The Best Windows For Your Home! [Video]

Lifetime Windows & Siding // Get The Best Windows For Your Home!

Lifetime Windows is offering 35% off windows, doors, siding and installation as well as $0 Down, 0% Interest, 0 Payments for 24 Months! Call 800.GET.WINDOWS or visit LifetimeWindowsColorado.com

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Win-KeX is a graphical desktop environment for Kali Linux running in Windows Subsystem for Linux

 When Microsoft updated Windows Subsystem for Linux to version 2, there was a lot for developers to take advantage of. Among those making good use of the fact...
betanews


Tweets about this

Rodney_Walker

Rodney Walker #Microsoft teases a stunning new #Windows 10 Start menu https://t.co/Y0SyHILNc6 #Windows10 #StartMenu #Tech… https://t.co/3Wi0dyVHsT 3 days ago

OakConsult

Oak Consult .@Microsoft teases a stunning new #Windows10 Start menu https://t.co/ejjReuR6EH @BetaNews https://t.co/A8kjW3SFgp 3 days ago

QuicklineUK

Quickline .@Microsoft teases a stunning new #Windows10 Start menu https://t.co/YYI62r9PqE @BetaNews https://t.co/ULTCwkLz8n 3 days ago

techhelpkb

Tech Help KB 📚 #Microsoft teases a stunning new #Windows10 Start menu https://t.co/N5t8ncWX4V via @BetaNews 4 days ago

MasMazCom

MasMaz Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu - https://t.co/l4iNCeWSYv https://t.co/10kdq7B1hV 4 days ago

joviannfeed

Jovi Umawing Beta News | "Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu" https://t.co/7UXhpzPZoh 4 days ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Microsoft teases a stunning new Windows 10 Start menu https://t.co/0rRdRUOC6K 5 days ago