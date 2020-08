Google Meet is now available on Chromecast, uses camera, microphone from your computer Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Video conferences are a daily part of life for millions of workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on, and today Google is announcing a big new feature for Meet. Starting today, Google Meet works with Chromecast devices up on your TV.



