Google Meet now lets you cast your video conferences to the TV screen

The Verge Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Google Meet now lets you cast your video conferences to the TV screen

Does the idea of having your work meetings on the biggest screen in your house seem appealing? Google Meet is adding Chromecast support to let you do exactly that. You can now cast your meeting to the company’s Chromecast streaming sticks, Android TV, and smart displays. “Earlier this year, we launched Google Meet on Nest Hub Max, and it just felt right to expand Meet to even more screens in your home,” Google’s Grace Yang wrote on the Chromecast support forum.

“We recognize that many schools are moving to distance/remote learning, and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students,” Yang said. “Meet on Chromecast will let you host or join meetings giving you the opportunity to connect with classmates,...
