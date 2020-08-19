Can’t Decide What To Watch Next On Netflix? Shuffle Button Will Help You!

Global  
 

Fossbytes Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Let’s face it! We all have faced a tough time deciding what to watch next on Netflix. Before you know it, you have spent more than half an hour, watching trailers, just trying to figure out if you’d really enjoy watching that show. Things become worse when even after spending so much time you couldn’t […]
 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on:Senator Kamala Harris makes history after accepting the Democratic nomination for vice president, hundreds of wildfires are burning across California, and Netflix’s shuffle feature might make binge watching even easier.

