One of Google's top doctors explains how its coronavirus response is feeding into its long-term plans to reinvent how people get health information
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () · We spoke with Karen DeSalvo, Google's chief health officer*, who's in charge of a clinical team at Google making products for clinicians and consumers.*
· She said many of Google Health's coronavirus projects, like tracking and answering people's health-related questions, are part of broader strategy around users' "discover...
Inside the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center in Aurora, doctors and other staff members are dealing with a surge of patients. And one staff member, in particular, is bringing a level of..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:01Published