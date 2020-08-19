|
Lovecraft Country reclaims pulp fiction for the Black men and women it excluded
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Image: HBO
Lovecraft Country starts with a dream. A Black man fights on a battlefield, but we can’t see who he and his fellows are clashing with. The reveal is spectacular: aliens, monsters, and a princess of Mars. The soldier stares down a menagerie of impossible beings from the works of Wells and Burroughs, white writers who only ever thought to send white men off on adventures to face these creatures. In this dream though, the Black soldier is Atticus Freeman, confronting them with some help from a hero of his own: Jackie Robinson. Then he wakes up — back to the reality of the 1950s where white men are entitled to the world, the paperback on his chest where white authors lay claim to fantasy, and the racism that barely lets him exist in either.
...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lovecraft Country (TV series) 2020 American drama horror television series
'Lovecraft Country' Garners Similar Ratings to 'Watchmen' | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:30Published
'Lovecraft Country' review: In HBO's horror series, America's racism is the real monsterHorrifying and wickedly smart, HBO's parable "Lovecraft Country" is a successor to "Get Out" in its melding of race and horror.
USATODAY.com
'There's a horror in just being Black': HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' digs into real racism with pulp fictionHBO's 'Lovecraft Country' melds pulp adventure with JIm Crow-era racism. The result is a 1950s horror show that feels very real for its cast in 2020.
USATODAY.com
Now Screening: ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Project Power’ & More | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:09Published
HBO American pay television network
9 new trailers to watch this weekPhoto: Joe Lederer / Hulu
Last weekend, I watched An American Pickle, the new Seth Rogen film and one of HBO Max’s first originals. It’s the..
The Verge
Jackie Robinson American baseball player
Police chief who forced Jackie Robinson to leave game has name removed from parkJackie Robinson started a 1946 game before Police Chief Roy Williams entered the dugout and told him he had to leave or the game would be called off.
USATODAY.com
Trump Announces National Garden
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this