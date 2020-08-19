Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together againHello and welcome back to... Insider Tech, the newsletter where we dive into the latest tech business news.

Wait, what happened to the Trending newsletter? Absolutely nothing. This is still the same newsletter you know and love, brought to you by me, your loyal pen pal from Silicon Valley, Alexei Oreskovic, Business Insider's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kellblog

Dave Kellogg RT @StrictlyVC: Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again https://t.co/qXk… 16 seconds ago

StrictlyVC

StrictlyVC Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again https://t.co/qXkCpk441B 1 minute ago

Money__Makers_

Money Makers Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again… https://t.co/SmczWXuV6z 21 minutes ago

Affiliate2Glob

Global Affiliate Marketing RT @businessinsider: Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again https://t.c… 37 minutes ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again… https://t.co/vDMCQdnUps 39 minutes ago

FortniteBoards

Fortnite Boards Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again https://t.co/nWFVTU8x2y 43 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Larry Ellison, Satya Nadella, and Trump, the power trio of tech deals, are getting the band together again https://t.co/30Me3FLgoC 48 minutes ago

AngelAuYeung

Angel Au-Yeung Larry Ellison, Jack Dorsey and Satya Nadella have all put their hats in the ring for TikTok. Wonder what Zuck is thinking 🤔 14 hours ago