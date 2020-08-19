Global  
 

Target sets sales record in Q2 as same-day services grow 273%

TechCrunch Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Following Walmart’s pandemic-fueled earnings beat posted on Tuesday, Target today also handily beat Wall St. expectations to deliver a record-setting quarter across a number of key metrics. The retailer on Wednesday announced its strongest quarter to date for comparable sales, which grew 24.3% in Q2, driving Target’s profit up 80.3% year-over-year to $1.69 billion. Online […]
Target Hits Sales Record on Online Surge, Says August Start 'Solid'

 Target Corp. on Wednesday reported its best quarterly comparable sales growth and online revenue that nearly tripled as shoppers lapped up videogames,...
