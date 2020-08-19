Target sets sales record in Q2 as same-day services grow 273% Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Following Walmart’s pandemic-fueled earnings beat posted on Tuesday, Target today also handily beat Wall St. expectations to deliver a record-setting quarter across a number of key metrics. The retailer on Wednesday announced its strongest quarter to date for comparable sales, which grew 24.3% in Q2, driving Target’s profit up 80.3% year-over-year to $1.69 billion. Online […] 👓 View full article

