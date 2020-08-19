Global  
 

Facebook and Instagram are finally policing QAnon conspiracy theory groups and other movements that pose 'significant risks to public safety' (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Facebook and Instagram are finally policing QAnon conspiracy theory groups and other movements that pose 'significant risks to public safety' (FB)· *Facebook is cracking down on pages, groups, and Instagram accounts tied to the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory the social media giant announced on Wednesday.*
· *The move is part of the platform's broader action against "offline anarchist groups that support violent acts amidst protests, US-based militia organizations and...
Facebook internal investigation finds millions of members in QAnon groups

 Facebook officially has a QAnon problem. An internal investigation carried out by the social networking giant found that Facebook groups related to the...
Mashable


