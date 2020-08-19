|
Twitch star Timthetatman finally won a game of Fall Guys
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Image: Mediatonic
While the world writhes in the clutches of a seemingly never-ending wave of chaos, one Twitch streamer’s heartwarming struggle to win a game of the new battle royale sensation Fall Guys is a story we can all happily rally around.
Timothy “TimTheTatMan” Betar, a streamer best known for playing popular battle royale games and his tight friendships with other well-known names in the Fornite and adjacent communities, has been struggling to claim a crown since the release of UK developer Mediatonic’s Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout on August 4th.
His countless failed attempts and increasingly comical frustration morphed into a meme, with the official Fall Guys Twitter account goading and trolling him for his failures and fellow streamers...
