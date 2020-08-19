Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is official, will be ‘inspired by actual events’

The Verge Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is official, will be ‘inspired by actual events’Call of Duty: Warzone may have somewhat overshadowed the rest of the Call of Duty franchise, with the battle royale racking up 75 million downloads as of this month — but of course Activision also wants to develop a new flagship Call of Duty campaign, and its name has just been revealed as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

That’s according to the official YouTube teaser you can watch above, which leaves us with many, many questions, primarily *1)* what does the game actually look like, *2) *is it next-gen, and *3) *how does one properly punctuate the game’s name? (Is it Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War? Probably not.)

It does, however, promise that the game will be “inspired by actual events,” and features a real speech by a real KGB...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Published
News video: Van Pulls into Road Creating a Close Call for Motorcyclist

Van Pulls into Road Creating a Close Call for Motorcyclist 00:19

 Occurred on Aug 16, 2020 / ThailandInfo From Licensor: "Close call."

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cold War Cold War 1947–1991 period of geopolitical tension between the Eastern Bloc and Western Bloc

Cold War spy story is an "investigative comedy"

 Mike Wallace plays a prank on young 60 Minutes producer Ira Rosen while reporting on a Cold War spy story in 1986.
CBS News

Today in History for August 13th

 Highlights of this day in history: First steps toward building the Berlin Wall during the Cold War; Cuba's Fidel Castro born; Spain's Cortez captures what's now..
USATODAY.com
Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia [Video]

Pompeo talks Belarus, China and Russia

China's global economic power makes the communist country in some ways a more difficult foe to counter than the Soviet Union during the Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on a visit to the Czech Republic on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Today in History for August 11th

 Highlights of this day in history: Start of the Watts riots in Los Angeles; President Ronald Reagan's joke causes a Cold War flap; The Mall of America opens;..
USATODAY.com

Activision Activision American video game publisher

'Stay-at-home' stocks here to stay: advisor [Video]

'Stay-at-home' stocks here to stay: advisor

As coronavirus cases rise again, Gerber Kawasaki's Brett Sifling is bullish on the prospects for pricey "stay-at-home" stocks. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama why he particularly favors Activision and Netflix.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:12Published

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

How can you get out of this alive if you don’t know today’s number?

 He keeps the numbers in a jar. | Image: David Lynch / YouTube

Yesterday was a three and I felt that. The day before was an eight and unmistakably so...
The Verge

Platforms successfully stopped a lame COVID conspiracy video from going viral

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

One of the more hopeful developments at tech platforms this year has been their investment in removing..
The Verge

Tim Wu makes the case that it’s only fair to ban TikTok in the US

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

In a new opinion piece for the New York Times, Tim Wu, Columbia University law professor and outspoken..
The Verge

Guess Who This Grinning Guy Turned Into!

 Before this wide-eyed boy was making a name for himself in the music industry, he was just another grinning guy growing up in Rumson, New Jersey. This cute kid..
TMZ.com

KGB KGB Main security agency for the Soviet Union


Related videos from verified sources

LAPD Investigating 'Possible Swatting' Call At Home Of Black Lives Matter Activist [Video]

LAPD Investigating 'Possible Swatting' Call At Home Of Black Lives Matter Activist

The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating Wednesday after an apparent prank call brought armed officers to the home of Melina Abdullah, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles. Katie..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:41Published
Javale McGee Is The BEST Gamer In The NBA! 🔥 Call Of Duty Ft. PRO Gamer Sceptic [Video]

Javale McGee Is The BEST Gamer In The NBA! 🔥 Call Of Duty Ft. PRO Gamer Sceptic

Sceptic takes his talents to Call Of Duty to team up with Javale McGee of the Los Angeles Lakers for a few games of Warzone! 🔥 NEW MERCH: https://shop.whistlesports.com COMMENT with an athlete you..

Credit: Whistle     Duration: 08:37Published
Has the new 'Call of Duty' game been postponed!? [Video]

Has the new 'Call of Duty' game been postponed!?

Despite leaks revealing a possible name for the next 'COD' game... No official announcements have been made and it's starting to make fans nervous.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this