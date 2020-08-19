|
Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is official, will be ‘inspired by actual events’
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Call of Duty: Warzone may have somewhat overshadowed the rest of the Call of Duty franchise, with the battle royale racking up 75 million downloads as of this month — but of course Activision also wants to develop a new flagship Call of Duty campaign, and its name has just been revealed as Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.
That’s according to the official YouTube teaser you can watch above, which leaves us with many, many questions, primarily *1)* what does the game actually look like, *2) *is it next-gen, and *3) *how does one properly punctuate the game’s name? (Is it Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War? Probably not.)
It does, however, promise that the game will be “inspired by actual events,” and features a real speech by a real KGB...
