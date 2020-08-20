Android BlackBerry Phones To Arrive In 2021 With 5G & Physical Keyboard
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () It’s nostalgia time! The classic BlackBerry phones are making a comeback in 2021 that too with Android OS, 5G, and a physical QWERTY keyboard. To launch the new BlackBerry phone, OnwardMobility, a US-based company has teamed up with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group for design and manufacture the new 5G […]
