Android BlackBerry Phones To Arrive In 2021 With 5G & Physical Keyboard

Fossbytes Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
It’s nostalgia time! The classic BlackBerry phones are making a comeback in 2021 that too with Android OS, 5G, and a physical QWERTY keyboard. To launch the new BlackBerry phone, OnwardMobility, a US-based company has teamed up with BlackBerry and FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group for design and manufacture the new 5G […]
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Texas-Based Company At Root Of BlackBerry Phone Comeback

Texas-Based Company At Root Of BlackBerry Phone Comeback 00:32

 Two years after the last (we thought) BlackBerry phone, the BlackBerry logo will once again appear on a smartphone, thanks to a Texas compant and complete with its famous physical QWERTY keyboard. Katie Johnston reports.

