Taiwan plans to ban major Chinese video streaming services

Taiwan is planning to lock out video streaming services from Chinese tech giants Baidu and Tencent. While such services are ostensibly already illegal in the self-governing island republic, Baidu's iQiyi and Tencent's WeTV currently operate under a legal loophole that allowed them to partner with local companies. Now, Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs says that Taiwanese companies won't be able to provide these services as of September 3rd. The move shows how Chinese tech companies are facing increasing difficulty in pushing into other markets as geopolitical tensions continue to rise. President Trump has moved to ban Tencent's WeChat and ordered ByteDance to divest itself of TikTok's US operations, while India blocked dozens more...


