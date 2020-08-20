Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No, It’s Not You. Gmail & Google Drive Are Down For Others As Well

Fossbytes Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Are you facing issues with sending emails via Gmail and accessing Google Drive? Well, you’re not alone. Several users all over the world are facing problems with Google services, especially Gmail. According to the Google Apps status page, the company has acknowledged that its mail service is facing an outage and is investigating the issues. Thousands […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA [Video]

Ad Industry Wants Google, Apple ‘Dialogue’ To Re-Think Cookies, IDFA

Can the advertising industry convince the world's biggest tech companies to row back their plans to limit audience tracking? A new consortium of ad industry trade associations and brands thinks so. The..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:47Published
Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices [Video]

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices

The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Expert Debunks Cybersecurity Myths [Video]

Expert Debunks Cybersecurity Myths

Cybersecurity expert Eva Galperin helps debunk (and confirm!) some common myths about cybersecurity. Is the government watching you through your computer camera? Does Google read all your Gmail? Does a..

Credit: WIRED     Duration: 11:28Published

Tweets about this

nuandados

NSC Comunició Digital RT @324cat: Gmail i Google Drive cauen a nivell mundial https://t.co/b78GIQLzyJ https://t.co/tIdFKGhSmk 4 seconds ago

clickyfingers

Ivan Gluckman Google services including Gmail hit by serious disruption https://t.co/rbes8bdtsi 8 seconds ago

ohhhmanuel

乇爪卂几卂ㄒ乇ㄒ丨丂爪💫 What's wrong with Gmail? Kaya pala I can't change my profile pic sa Google Account ko😒 13 seconds ago

Mozbe

Chris Mosby A Gmail and Google Drive outage is causing errors around the world https://t.co/J6DHjhmzwt #tech #feedly 24 seconds ago

harbhum

Haris Bhumindra RT @verge: Gmail, Docs, Drive, and more Google services hit by widespread disruption https://t.co/7ggcgEc8Kd https://t.co/CTvjKwOC88 24 seconds ago

innomaticshyd

Innomatics Research Labs #gmail down globally.user unable to send mails with attachments . . . . . #gmaildown #momentmarketing #google… https://t.co/634tWWWZ2J 25 seconds ago

GbrilliantQ

GbrilliantQ Gmail and a handful of Google apps are down worldwide https://t.co/fxKgUCbFXN #supportsmallstreamers https://t.co/cFS7HXfojB 28 seconds ago

Nikrohit

Nikunj.P.Rohit @kingofanytime @gmail Yes Google is down today... Every one is facing problem, specially in sending attached files 29 seconds ago