Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California, and experts warn that drivers have the most to lose if they do: 'Drivers are the ones who get screwed' (UBER, LYFT)
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () · Uber and Lyft have said they may shut down their California operations on Friday, arguing that they won't be able to comply with a law mandating that drivers be classified as employees.
· But experts told Business Insider not to expect it to harm either company's business very much — it's drivers who have the most to...
Lyft has announced that they will be suspending operations in California by the end of Thursday. The impending suspension comes after a judge ordered rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber to treat their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. Katie Johnston reports.
Uber informed its California users Tuesday that service could be suspended in the state as early as Thursday in response to an ongoing legal battle over how the rideshare giant classifies its drivers...
