Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California, and experts warn that drivers have the most to lose if they do: 'Drivers are the ones who get screwed' (UBER, LYFT)

Business Insider Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California, and experts warn that drivers have the most to lose if they do: 'Drivers are the ones who get screwed' (UBER, LYFT)· Uber and Lyft have said they may shut down their California operations on Friday, arguing that they won't be able to comply with a law mandating that drivers be classified as employees. 
· But experts told Business Insider not to expect it to harm either company's business very much — it's drivers who have the most to...
News video: Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday

Lyft Says It Will Suspend Operations In California By End Of Thursday 00:28

 Lyft has announced that they will be suspending operations in California by the end of Thursday. The impending suspension comes after a judge ordered rideshare companies like Lyft and Uber to treat their drivers as employees instead of independent contractors. Katie Johnston reports.

elizabethcav07

Elizabeth Cavanaugh RT @latimes: Uber and Lyft may shut down this week in California. What you should know https://t.co/MwRTws72A1 36 seconds ago

JeanDuchaine

Jean Duchaine Uber and Lyft are threatening to shut down their operations in California, and experts warn that 'drivers are the o… https://t.co/XG53bn9gTu 53 seconds ago

cheny11007

Etienne Levesque RT @bocxtop: so Uber and lyft are threatening to shut down in Cali if they have to start paying their drivers more, apparently it’ll “bankr… 2 minutes ago

AHeartForDivine

Ms Nickki RT @MTendsToTravel: Lyft just shut down. For now, no more Lyft in California, with Uber soon likely to follow. Make other transportation a… 21 minutes ago