Adopt a HomeKit security system with Arlo’s 4-camera Pro 3 package at $150 off

9to5Toys Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera Security System for *$649.99 shipped*. Both black and white variants are available. Down from the usual $80 price tag, today’s offer is good for $150 in savings, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This Arlo Pro 3 package delivers four HomeKit-enabled cameras for bolstering your home security. Other notable features include 2K recording with HDR and a 160-degree field of view, as well as automatic panning and zooming capabilities. Each of the four cameras also have IP65 water-resistant housing for keeping an eye on your property. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.

