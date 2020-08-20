Adopt a HomeKit security system with Arlo’s 4-camera Pro 3 package at $150 off
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Amazon is currently offering the Arlo Pro 3 4-Camera Security System for *$649.99 shipped*. Both black and white variants are available. Down from the usual $80 price tag, today’s offer is good for $150 in savings, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it at this price, and matches the Amazon all-time low. This Arlo Pro 3 package delivers four HomeKit-enabled cameras for bolstering your home security. Other notable features include 2K recording with HDR and a 160-degree field of view, as well as automatic panning and zooming capabilities. Each of the four cameras also have IP65 water-resistant housing for keeping an eye on your property. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating, agreeing with our hands-on review. More details below.
CNN reports Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was arrested early Monday. Lai is known for his support of the city's pro-democracy movement and criticism of China. The arrest comes under the new security..