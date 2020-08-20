Casper and Zinus memory foam mattresses fall as low as $292 at Amazon Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Today at Amazon we've spotted a few Casper and Zinus mattresses discounted *as low as $292*. Our favorite is Casper's 2019 Original Foam Queen Mattress for *$831.47 shipped*. That's $193 off the typical rate there and is within $49 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mattress has been meticulously designed with softer foam around the shoulders alongside firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back. Its top layer is comprised of perforated foam that reduces temperatures thanks to "tiny holes that move hot air and body heat away." Casper backs this mattress with a 100-night trial, showing just how confident it is that you'll want to keep it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses on sale.


