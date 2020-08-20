Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Casper and Zinus memory foam mattresses fall as low as $292 at Amazon

9to5Toys Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Today at Amazon we’ve spotted a few Casper and Zinus mattresses discounted *as low as $292*. Our favorite is Casper’s 2019 Original Foam Queen Mattress for *$831.47 shipped*. That’s $193 off the typical rate there and is within $49 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mattress has been meticulously designed with softer foam around the shoulders alongside firmer foam under the hips, waist, and lower back. Its top layer is comprised of perforated foam that reduces temperatures thanks to “tiny holes that move hot air and body heat away.” Casper backs this mattress with a 100-night trial, showing just how confident it is that you’ll want to keep it. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more mattresses on sale. more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi [Video]

Watch: Toxic foam seen floating in river Yamuna at Okhla barrage, Delhi

Toxic foam was seen floating in the river Yamuna at Okhla barrage. The foam is  formed due to rise in pollution level. This is also hazardous for people who live in nearby areas. This comes as Delhi..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:48Published
Wild Winds Cause Sea Foam to ‘Snow’ in Cape Town! [Video]

Wild Winds Cause Sea Foam to ‘Snow’ in Cape Town!

It’s snowing! OK, not exactly, but Cape Town is experiencing some pretty crazy weather.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:37Published
2 Chainz Checks Out $9K Floating Foam Clouds [Video]

2 Chainz Checks Out $9K Floating Foam Clouds

They might just be a biodegradable soap solution mixed with water, but they're really so much more. Can you put a price on floating foam clouds that you can make into whatever shape you want? Yes you..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 05:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon slashes Zinus mattress + bed frame prices as low as $80 (Up to 40% off)

 Today we’ve spotted a wide variety of Zinus bedding deals *up to 40% off* at Amazon. Our favorite is the Zinus 12-inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress for *$179.60...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this