Nike’s ‘Mamba Week’ starts this Sunday and is loaded with Kobe Bryant gear
Thursday, 20 August 2020 () Starting on Sunday, August 23, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Nike will launch a limited-edition footwear and jersey collection for “Mamba Week.” This week-long event is to celebrate Kobe’s life and his career in basketball. Nike has also announced it will be donating $1 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who passed away. Prices in this collection are said to range from *$120* up to *$390* for select sets. Head below the jump to find even more details about Mamba Week, and you will also want to make sure you have a NikePlus Membership (free to sign up) to receive complimentary delivery. Plus, this membership gives you access to all of the latest Nike news.