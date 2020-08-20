Nike’s ‘Mamba Week’ starts this Sunday and is loaded with Kobe Bryant gear Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Starting on Sunday, August 23, which would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, Nike will launch a limited-edition footwear and jersey collection for “Mamba Week.” This week-long event is to celebrate Kobe’s life and his career in basketball. Nike has also announced it will be donating $1 million to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in memory of Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others who passed away. Prices in this collection are said to range from *$120* up to *$390* for select sets. Head below the jump to find even more details about Mamba Week, and you will also want to make sure you have a NikePlus Membership (free to sign up) to receive complimentary delivery. Plus, this membership gives you access to all of the latest Nike news.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shaquille O'Neal's shrine to the late Kobe Bryant



Shaquille O'Neal has revealed has a shrine to his late LA Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant at his house. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:32 Published 2 weeks ago Shop Maryland Tax Free Week Starts Sunday



Shop Maryland Tax Free Week Starts Sunday Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week Starts Sunday



Shop Maryland tax-free week starts Sunday. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

