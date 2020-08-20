|
Tesla is working on a sensor that can detect a child left behind in a hot car
Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Photo credit should read WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images
Tesla is working on a new motion-detection sensor that could detect a child left behind in a hot car. According to Reuters, the company is seeking approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to market the technology, which would use unlicensed millimeter-wave radar sensors designed to operate at higher power levels than allowed under existing rules.
In its application, Tesla said the device could be used to “reduce the risk of pediatric vehicular heatstroke, protect vehicle occupants from injury through advanced airbag deployment and seatbelt reminders, and enhance theft prevention systems.”
Tesla envisions using radar imaging to measure body size so it can tell the...
